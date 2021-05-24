Roman Protasevich: From Teen Activist to Belarus Bugbear

Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, who was detained in Belarus after the Ryanair flight he was on was diverted and forced to land on Sunday, began his digital activism in his teens.

A student at the time, he was arrested in 2012 aged just 17 for running two groups on the Russian-based social networking site Vkontakte against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

One of them was called "We are sick of this Lukashenko" — the former collective farm manager who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since 1994, a year before Protasevich was born.

"They hit me in the kidneys and liver," Protasevich said at the time.

"I urinated blood for three days afterwards. They threatened to accuse me of unsolved murders."

During the interrogation, he said, officers from Belarus's security service, still named the KGB as in Soviet times, were demanding his passwords to the online groups.

He later worked as a photographer for Belarusian media and was the recipient of a Vaclav Havel Journalism Fellowship in 2017-2018 — an award for aspiring independent journalists named after the late Czech dissident turned president.