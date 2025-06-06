Yekaterinburg Editor Accused of Bribing Former Police Officer

Russian authorities have accused Denis Allayarov, an editor at the pro-Kremlin news agency Ura.ru, of bribing his uncle, a former senior police officer allegedly dismissed for misconduct.
According to Ura.ru, Allayarov was charged with bribing a public official following police raids Thursday at his home and the news agency’s Sverdlovsk regional office in the city of Yekaterinburg.
The regional court system identified the alleged recipient of the bribe as Andrei Karpov, former head of the city’s criminal investigation department.
Karpov, who the court said was dismissed from the police force at an unknown earlier date, was charged with accepting a bribe and abuse of power. He was placed under house arrest until Aug. 4 following a closed hearing.
Yekaterinburg’s Leninsky District Court is expected to decide later Friday whether to place Allayarov in pre-trial detention.
Ura.ru has denied the allegations, describing Allayarov as “the victim of slander by his uncle over an alleged payment of 20,000 rubles [$250].”
Founded in 2006, Ura.ru was once known for its investigative reporting and criticism of local officials in the Ural Mountains region. It shifted its editorial stance following its sale in the early 2010s to energy tycoons Artyom Bikov and Alexei Bobrov, both Austrian citizens.
After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the outlet reportedly pulled critical coverage of the Defense Ministry and published favorable stories about a Russian commander in exchange for payments, according to the investigative news outlet Proekt.
