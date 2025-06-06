Yekaterinburg Editor Accused of Bribing Former Police Officer

Russian authorities have accused Denis Allayarov, an editor at the pro-Kremlin news agency Ura.ru, of bribing his uncle, a former senior police officer allegedly dismissed for misconduct.

According to Ura.ru, Allayarov was charged with bribing a public official following police raids Thursday at his home and the news agency’s Sverdlovsk regional office in the city of Yekaterinburg.

The regional court system identified the alleged recipient of the bribe as Andrei Karpov, former head of the city’s criminal investigation department.

Karpov, who the court said was dismissed from the police force at an unknown earlier date, was charged with accepting a bribe and abuse of power. He was placed under house arrest until Aug. 4 following a closed hearing.