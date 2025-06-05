3 Arrested in Urals News Outlet Leak Probe

Law enforcement authorities on Thursday arrested three employees of Ura.ru, a pro-Kremlin news outlet, in a probe over reports citing anonymous law enforcement sources, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Denis Allayarov, the Sverdlovsk region editor, was reportedly detained at his Yekaterinburg home and denied access to a lawyer. According to ura.ru, authorities have gained access to Allayarov’s phone.

Authorities also apprehended correspondent Sergei Bodrov and journalist Anna Salymskaya, TASS said.

“The investigators are interested in the sources of information related to crime reports in the Sverdlovsk region,” ura.ru wrote without specifying which crimes they are accused of.

“However, the investigation into the Sverdlovsk editorial office, which employs 10 people, has stopped the work of the entire agency, which employs more than 200 people in eight Russian regions,” it added.

The outlet published a video showing plainclothes and masked officers escorting Allayarov into a van and ignoring his lawyer’s questions.