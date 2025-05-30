Russian Orthodox Priest Praises ‘The Simpsons’ for Promoting ‘Traditional’ Values

A Russian Orthodox priest has praised the long-running American animated sitcom “The Simpsons” for promoting traditional family values, while criticizing Russia’s film and television industry for failing to portray similarly strong nuclear families.
“For 40 years, 36 seasons and 790 episodes, the American sitcom ‘The Simpsons’ has been showing a loving, strong family with three children,” Father Yevgeny, head of the Yekaterinburg diocese, was quoted as saying by local media.
“Russia, which is dying out, has not created anything similar,” he said Friday during a women’s forum in the city of Yekaterinburg.
Father Yevgeny’s remarks were a rare instance of public praise for a Western cultural export in an increasingly isolationist and socially conservative Russia, which frequently accuses the U.S. and its allies of promoting “destructive neoliberal ideology.”
He contrasted characters from “The Simpsons” — the longest-running scripted primetime series in U.S. television history — with those found in Russian children’s cartoons like “Smeshariki” and “Masha and the Bear.”
“They’re alone and happy, but that’s not how it works in life,” he said, referring to Russian animated characters. “Our cartoons, for all their advantages and instructiveness, haven’t created an appealing image of a mature and happy family.”
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.