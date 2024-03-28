2 Russian Journalists Detained in Navalny ‘Extremism’ Case 

Russian police have detained at least two independent journalists on “extremism” charges in connection with a criminal case against the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny, media outlets reported.

According to the independent broadcaster Sotavision, its photojournalist Antonina Favorskaya was detained for a second time late Wednesday after initially serving a 10-day administrative sentence in the Moscow region on charges of disobeying police orders.

Meanwhile, in the republic of Bashkortostan earlier on Wednesday, police detained RusNews reporter Olga Komleva on similar “extremism” charges, that outlet said.

Komleva was at first summoned as a witness in the Navalny “extremism” case, but authorities later qualified her as a suspect.

The reporter had previously volunteered at Navalny’s campaign office in the city of Ufa, according to the independent outlet Meduza.