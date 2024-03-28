Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

2 Russian Journalists Detained in Navalny ‘Extremism’ Case 

Antonina Favorskaya during a search at her apartment. SOTAvision

Russian police have detained at least two independent journalists on “extremism” charges in connection with a criminal case against the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny, media outlets reported.

According to the independent broadcaster Sotavision, its photojournalist Antonina Favorskaya was detained for a second time late Wednesday after initially serving a 10-day administrative sentence in the Moscow region on charges of disobeying police orders. 

Meanwhile, in the republic of Bashkortostan earlier on Wednesday, police detained RusNews reporter Olga Komleva on similar “extremism” charges, that outlet said.

Komleva was at first summoned as a witness in the Navalny “extremism” case, but authorities later qualified her as a suspect.

The reporter had previously volunteered at Navalny’s campaign office in the city of Ufa, according to the independent outlet Meduza.

Favorskaya had covered Navalny’s court hearings and filmed the last known video of the Kremlin critic before his death at an Arctic penal colony on Feb. 16.

She had also extensively covered his funeral in Moscow before she was detained at a cafe on an anonymous tip and jailed for 10 days for “disobedience.”

Favorskaya is suspected of “working” for Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported, citing anonymous sources.

Russian authorities designated Navalny’s activist network as “extremist” in 2021, putting employees, volunteers and supporters at risk of criminal prosecution.

At least four of Favorskaya’s and Komleva’s colleagues were also detained overnight, with one of them saying he was beaten while in police custody.

The charges against those four individuals remain unclear.

Read more about: Journalists , Navalny

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

samizdat

Team Navalny, Investigative Media Launch App to Dodge Russian Ban

Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s team has joined four Russian and foreign investigative outlets in launching a smartphone app aimed at bypassing...
banned content

Russia Orders Media to Delete Coverage of Navalny Investigations

Russia’s media watchdog threatened to block the news outlets if they didn't take down their coverage.
Press Detentions

Russian Journalists Detained After Covering Pro-Navalny Rallies

The journalists from two leading independent news outlets had press accreditation and were wearing the required yellow press jackets.
retweets not endorsements

Russia Jails Prominent Independent Journalist Over Protest Retweet

Mediazona editor-in-chief Sergei Smirnov retweeted a joke about his resemblance to a pro-Navalny rock musician.