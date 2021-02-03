Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Jails Prominent Independent Journalist Over Protest Retweet

Updated:
Sergei Smirnov was detained Saturday on charges of “inciting participation in an unauthorized rally.” Mediazona

Russia has jailed the chief editor of the independent Mediazona news website for 25 days for retweeting a joke that allegedly promoted a recent protest in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Mediazona reported Wednesday. 

Sergei Smirnov, 45, was detained and later released Saturday on charges of “inciting participation in an unauthorized rally.” Photos of his young son watching him being detained on the street were shared widely on Russian social media.

Moscow's Tverskoy District Court found Smirnov guilty of a repeat violation of Russia’s protest regulations, a charge punishable by up to 30 days of administrative arrest, a fine between 150,000 rubles and 300,000 rubles or up to 200 hours of compulsory labor.

Prosecutors accused Smirnov of promoting the Jan. 23 rally by retweeting a post featuring a photo of Dmitry Spirin, the pro-Navalny frontman of the Russian rock band Tarakany, alongside the rally’s planned date and time. The original tweet’s author joked of Smirnov’s resemblance to the frontman. 

Smirnov maintains that he did not attend the rally and had stayed home that day. 

“I am a journalist, the editor-in-chief, so it would in principle be incorrect for me to call for demonstrations. I don’t usually attend them because I am less useful there than other journalists,” he said in court Wednesday. 

Following the verdict, he tweeted “I hope I don't get fired from Mediazona.”

At least 30 Russian media outlets and several independent journalists have demanded Smirnov’s release, saying the case against him was politically motivated. 

“The fact that they are imprisoning not only the activists but the journalists is an important milestone. This is a new scale of [political] repressions,” said Russian journalist Alexei Pivovarov.  

Smirnov was previously detained last summer for staging a solo picket in support of fellow journalist Ilya Azar, who himself was jailed for a solo protest.

Mediazona was launched by Pussy Riot punk activist group members Maria Alyokhina and Nadya Tolokonnikova in 2014. The independent publication focuses on coverage of law enforcement and the judicial systems in Russia, Belarus and Central Asia.  

Read more about: Journalists , Navalny

Read more

no-fly zone

Russia’s FSB Says Protects ‘Putin’s Palace’ From NATO Intelligence

Alexei Navalny’s recent viral investigation alleges that the billion-dollar estate enjoys presidential-level protection.
seeking recourse

St. Petersburg Woman Kicked by Police at Navalny Protests Pursues Charges

Video from Saturday’s nationwide rallies showing the woman collapsing on the pavement after being kicked by a riot police officer went viral.
TOO SOON

EU Holds Off Navalny Sanctions, Envoy to Visit Moscow Next Month

The bloc’s foreign ministers agreed it was “premature” to hit the Kremlin with new sanctions.
Navalny

Navalny: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Uses Undeclared Lavish Private Plane

A report by Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation accused First Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov of using an undeclared...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.