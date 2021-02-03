Russia Jails Prominent Independent Journalist Over Protest Retweet

Russia has jailed the chief editor of the independent Mediazona news website for 25 days for retweeting a joke that allegedly promoted a recent protest in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Mediazona reported Wednesday.

Sergei Smirnov, 45, was detained and later released Saturday on charges of “inciting participation in an unauthorized rally.” Photos of his young son watching him being detained on the street were shared widely on Russian social media.

Moscow's Tverskoy District Court found Smirnov guilty of a repeat violation of Russia’s protest regulations, a charge punishable by up to 30 days of administrative arrest, a fine between 150,000 rubles and 300,000 rubles or up to 200 hours of compulsory labor.

Prosecutors accused Smirnov of promoting the Jan. 23 rally by retweeting a post featuring a photo of Dmitry Spirin, the pro-Navalny frontman of the Russian rock band Tarakany, alongside the rally’s planned date and time. The original tweet’s author joked of Smirnov’s resemblance to the frontman.