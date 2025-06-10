Russia and North Korea Resume Direct Passenger Rail Service After 4-Year Hiatus

Russia and North Korea will resume one of the world’s longest passenger rail routes next week for the first time since Covid-19 border restrictions began four years ago, Russian Railways announced Monday.

North Korea sealed its borders in early 2020, barring even its own citizens from re-entering. Limited cross-border railway trade resumed in 2022, followed by a 17-minute passenger route between border towns last December.

Starting next Tuesday, June 17, non-stop trains will depart Pyongyang for an eight-day journey to Moscow, arriving June 25. The return leg will depart the Russian capital on June 26 and arrive in Pyongyang on July 4.

The route will operate twice a month — on the 3rd and 17th of each month — with return trips scheduled one day after arrival. North Korean railway authorities will operate the route using their own compartment coaches.

“Pyongyang-Moscow is the longest non-stop railway route in the world: the distance between the capitals is more than 10,000 kilometers [6,200 miles] and the travel time is eight days,” Russian Railways said.