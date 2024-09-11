Russia Says ‘Terrorist Act’ Caused Freight Train Derailment in Belgorod Region

A freight train derailed overnight in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, law enforcement authorities said early Wednesday, claiming it was caused by an “act of terrorism.”
A locomotive and several wagons derailed in the Novooskolsky district shortly before midnight due to unspecified “interference,” according to the regional branch of state-owned Russian Railways.
The operator, South East Railways, said there were no deaths or injuries, and work to restore rail traffic was ongoing Wednesday morning.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said its transportation division launched a criminal investigation into terrorism, citing significant property damage. The train’s driver and assistant were not injured, and 11 empty railcars were affected.
Unverified reports from Baza, a Telegram news channel with links to Russian security services, claimed the train hit an explosive device.
The incident, which occurred about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the Ukrainian border, follows a series of suspicious fires and derailments across Russia’s rail network.
While Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s train derailment, Russian authorities have blamed previous incidents on Ukraine and its allies.
