Train Derails Near Iron Ore Plant in Russia’s Belgorod – Reports

t.me/CHP_Cernozemiya

At least one train derailed overnight in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, independent media reported Monday, citing local news outlets.

Video shared by the Okoskol Telegram channel showed what it said was the aftermath of an electrical locomotive derailment at the Metalloinvest-owned Lebedinsky iron ore mining and processing plant.

The Baza Telegram channel reported, without naming its sources, that a train leaving a dead end rolled down a slope and crashed into the second train at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

One of two crew members in the cabin at the time of the crash died from their injuries in the hospital, Baza said.

Another Telegram channel, Oskol Stelit, reported without citing sources that the derailment occurred from a head-on collision of two “traction units” running at 85 kilometers per hour.

The Astra Telegram channel said the incident took place in the town of Stary Oskol, which is around 100 kilometers from the nearest border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

Federal and regional officials have not commented on the derailment.

