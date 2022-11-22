Blasts Kill Three in Russia's Belgorod Region

Explosions killed three people in two villages in Russia's Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

A woman was killed in what Gladkov said was Ukrainian shelling in the village of Shebekino, around seven kilometers from the Ukrainian border in the south of the Belgorod region.

"During the shelling of Shebekino, a female civilian was killed," he said on Telegram.

"She suffered a head injury when she was thrown back by a blast," he added, saying she died in an ambulance as doctors attempted to save her life.

He later added that a married couple has been killed in the west of the region, in the border village of Staroselye.

Gladkov said the couple had been killed by the explosion "of an unidentified type of ammunition."