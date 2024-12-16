Russia and North Korea Resume Regular Passenger Rail Service

Russia and North Korea have resumed regular passenger rail service, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Monday, citing a regional customs official.

Service had been suspended for four years since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The 17-minute journey will run between Khasan in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorsky region and Tumangang on the North Korean side. The towns are just two miles apart, separated by the Tumen River. The train is set to run three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, crossing the Korea-Russia Friendship Bridge.

A representative of Russia’s Far Eastern Railway said that the first train left the Khasan station Monday at 8:30 am Moscow time. Two Russian citizens crossed the border.

Both countries are looking to increase cross-border tourism. In 2024, more than 1,000 Russian tourists have so far visited North Korea, the Russian consulate in Chongjin told Russia's state-run TASS news agency in October.

Irregular passenger rail service began in June 2024 as part of a trial. A regional customs official told RIA Novosti that 1,200 people have traveled in both directions.