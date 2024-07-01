Russian Patriotic Youth Movement Plans North Korea Summer Camp Trip

Russia’s patriotic youth organization “Movement of the First” is planning to send schoolchildren to North Korea for summer camp, the group’s Chairman Grigory Gurov told Russian state-run media on Saturday.

“We just had a visit by a youth delegation to North Korea … They have the Songdowon camp; we, respectively, have Artek, Orlenok, Smena and Okean. We are planning children’s exchanges,” Gurov told TASS.

The first trip to the Songdowon summer camp is planned from July 24 to Aug. 2, Gurov said.

In May, the Vladivostok-based tour company Vostok Intur also announced plans to send Russian children to Songdowon in mid-July, the company’s director told NK News.

Gurov also said that his organization is planning trips to other Russia-friendly states.

“This year we 100% plan to visit China and Vietnam, we will have in-person signing of agreements with pioneer organizations in other countries,” he said.