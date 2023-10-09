Russia to Hike Spending on ‘Patriotic Education’ Fourfold – RBC

Russia’s government is set to spend four times more on “patriotic education” in 2024 than in 2022, the RBC news website reported Monday, citing a draft budget proposal.

A total of 45.85 billion rubles ($450 million) will be allocated toward various youth movements, school officials engaged in “patriotic” education, state insignia, and monitoring of youth online.

Spending on “patriotic education” in 2022 — the first year of Russia's war on Ukraine — went over its initial budget of 4.9 billion rubles ($48.5 million) and ultimately stood at 11.4 billion rubles ($113 million). The money was partly spent on state insignia for schools and on engaging schoolchildren in youth movements.

This year, Russia’s government allocated 39.7 billion rubles ($395 million) on similar projects under the “patriotic education” banner.

President Vladimir Putin enshrined patriotic education as part of Russia’s school curriculum in 2020 amid the growing militarization of young Russians.