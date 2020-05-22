Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Adds Patriotism, War History to School Curriculum

Earlier this month, Putin reiterated his long-held stance identifying patriotism as Russia’s national idea. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

President Vladimir Putin submitted legislation Thursday adding patriotism and war history to Russia’s education law.

Putin’s amendments seek to add “a sense of patriotism and citizenship, respect for the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland and the achievements of the Fatherland’s heroes” to the law’s current definition of upbringing.

His proposals, which need votes of approval in both houses of Russia’s parliament as well as his own signature before entering law, follow a years-long trend of militarization of young Russians that has sparked heated public debates. 

Putin established a military-patriotic youth movement in 2015 and created a patriotic directorate in the Russian Armed Forces in 2018. Security officials began sending delinquent juveniles to military-patriotic re-education camps last year, and the military announced plans to hold annual education camps for high-schoolers at a military-themed park near Moscow.

Earlier this month, Putin reiterated his long-held stance identifying patriotism as Russia’s national idea.

Observers noted Friday that Putin’s proposal cites an article in the Constitution that is yet to take effect because of a postponed public vote on new amendments Putin had proposed in January. 

Those amendments also contain provisions allowing Putin, 67, to extend his 20-year rule into 2036.

Read more about: Education , Putin

Read more

Passportization

Putin Says Russia May Offer Fast-Tracked Passports to All Ukrainians

Earlier Putin signed a decree making it easier for eastern Ukrainians to obtain Russian passports and citizenship.
Wrong turn

Russia Tricks GPS Signals to Hide Putin’s Location, Report Says

The technology that throws off civilians' GPS navigation is more widespread in Russia than previously thought.
Putin

Russian Science in Crisis, Says New Academy of Sciences Chief

Russian science is in crisis, according to the new head of the country’s Academy of Sciences
opinion Alexei Kuznetsov

Teaching Is a Calling; It Should Not Mean Poverty

A history teacher responds to PM Medvedev’s suggestion educators should go into business

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.