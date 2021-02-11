Russian University Administrator Steps Down After Trick Pro-Putin Flashmob

A senior Russian university administrator has resigned after tricking students into filming a flashmob in support of President Vladimir Putin following mass nationwide protests that criticized his rule, local media reported Wednesday. The students were shocked to learn that their participation in a coordinated hand- and flag-waving performance for a state holiday had been repackaged into a pro-Putin flashmob, news outlets in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border reported earlier this month.

Belgorod State Institute of Arts and Culture vice-rector Natalia Baranichenko met with and apologized to the students earlier this week, according to the Belgorod No. 1 Telegram channel. She allegedly defended the doctored video — with overdubbed “Putin is our president” chants — as a “social service contract” that she was unable to inform them of in advance, the channel added. Baranichenko stepped down Wednesday following the scandal, the local Fonar Telegram channel reported. Her biography has been scrubbed from the institute’s website. Regional lawmakers took down the trick flashmobs from their Instagram accounts following complaints by the students’ parents, the Bel.ru news website reported.