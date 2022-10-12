Russia-Germany Oil Pipeline Partly Shut After Leak

The Druzhba oil pipeline linking Russia and Germany has been partly shut after a leak was discovered in Poland, the Polish PERN operator said on Wednesday.

"The cause of the incident is not known for the moment. Pumping in the affected line was immediately stopped. Line 2 of the pipeline is functioning normally," PERN said.

The leak was detected late on Tuesday near the village of Zurawice about 180 kilometers to the west of Warsaw in central Poland.

"PERN emergency services and the state fire service immediately went to the scene to assess the situation, secure the area and start rescue operations," PERN said.

PERN spokesperson Katarzyna Krasinska was quoted by PAP news agency as saying that the pipeline was mainly supplying two refineries in Schwedt and Spergau in Germany.