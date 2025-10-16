India Moves to Cut Russian Oil Imports Amid U.S. Tariff Pressure – Reuters

India is preparing to scale back its imports of Russian crude oil following pressure from the United States, Reuters reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Several Indian refiners have begun planning a gradual cut in Russian oil purchases, the report said, noting that an abrupt halt could drive up global oil prices and fuel domestic inflation.

New Delhi has not formally ordered refiners to stop buying Russian crude. But U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “assured” him India would end its purchases.

“You know, you can’t do it immediately. It’s a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump has accused India and China, the two largest buyers of discounted Russian oil, of helping to finance Moscow’s war in Ukraine through their continued purchases.