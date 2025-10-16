U.K. Behind Major Drone Attack on Russian Airfields, FSB Chief Claims

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday accused the United Kingdom of helping Ukraine coordinate a large-scale drone assault on Russian military airfields this summer.

FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov claimed “direct supervision of British intelligence” helped Kyiv carry out Operation Spider Web, a coordinated drone strike in June that targeted five Russian air bases thousands of kilometers apart. He claimed the operation was “managed” by the U.K. ahead of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul.

“The British backed [Operation Spider Web] with propaganda, feeding the media false claims of huge damage and attributing the sabotage solely to Ukrainian forces,” Bortnikov said at a meeting of security and intelligence chiefs in Uzbekistan.

Ukraine’s SBU Security Service said more than 100 drones launched from inside Russia were used in the attack, which destroyed or damaged dozens of aircraft, including long-range bombers used in missile strikes on Ukraine.