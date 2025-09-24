Ukrainian Drone Attack on Novorossiysk Port Kills At Least 2

At least two people were killed and several others were wounded on Wednesday afternoon in a Ukrainian drone strike on the southern port city of Novorossiysk, regional officials said.
The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a Russian-Kazakh oil project backed by major multinationals, said two of its employees were injured and hospitalized. Several others not employed by the company were “seriously” wounded when drones hit its office building.
“Novorossiysk was subjected to a monstrous attack by the Kyiv regime this afternoon. The drones hit the city center in the middle of the day,” Krasnodar region Governor Venyamin Kondratyev said, adding that five residential buildings and a beachfront hotel were damaged.
Emergency authorities reported two deaths and seven injuries, including a child. Novorossiysk’s mayor declared a local state of emergency, as videos showed burning parking lots and students taking cover in school hallways.
Drone alerts were issued across the Krasnodar region earlier on Wednesday, briefly grounding flights at three airports.
Russia’s Defense Ministry did not comment on the Novorossiysk strikes, saying only that its forces downed 16 drones earlier in the day over the Black Sea, annexed Crimea and the Belgorod region.
There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials about the deadly attack.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.