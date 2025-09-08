Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

FSB Arrests ‘Pro-Ukrainian’ Azerbaijani National Accused of Planning Bomb Attacks

FSB agents. FSB / TASS

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday that it arrested a citizen of Azerbaijan accused of plotting attacks on law enforcement buildings in the southern Stavropol region on behalf of Ukraine.

The FSB claimed the man had joined an unidentified Ukrainian “terrorist organization” and conducted surveillance of potential targets in the cities of Stavropol and Yessentuki.

A video shared by state news agencies showed FSB agents arresting the man in broad daylight, then interrogating him as he confessed to preparing an explosive device. The man said he purchased bomb components and hid them in a field.

In a statement, the FSB claimed the man was planning to use his “skills acquired during service in the special forces of Azerbaijan’s armed forces.”

The highly formal language of the man’s confession suggested it may have been scripted. It was not immediately possible to verify the FSB’s claims or to determine whether the man spoke under duress.

The FSB video later showed the man leading agents to the bomb components he had hidden. The man was then taken to a courthouse.

A judge ordered the man to be held in pre-trial detention until Nov. 5. He was charged with planning a terrorist attack, according to the FSB.

State media reported that the Azerbaijani man swore allegiance to a Ukrainian “national liberation battalion,” though that detail was absent in the FSB statement.

The arrest comes amid rising tensions between Azerbaijan and Russia. In June, two Azerbaijani men died during mass police arrests in the Russian city of  Yekaterinburg. Baku accused Russian law enforcement of torturing and murdering the men.

Azerbaijan has since canceled Russian cultural events in the country, raided the offices of the Kremlin-funded Sputnik news agency and arrested several Russian nationals on organized crime charges.

Read more about: Azerbaijan , FSB , Stavropol , Ukraine

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

FSB Says It Foiled Ukrainian Plot to Kill Senior Russian Defense Ministry Official

The FSB claimed it arrested a dual Ukrainian-Russian citizen, born in 1989 and known by the alias “Voron,” on a highway as he traveled toward the Moscow...
1 Min read

FSB Accuses Moldovan Man, 2 Russians of Plotting Crimea Attacks

The three men were also accused of sharing military intelligence with Ukrainian special services.
2 Min read

FSB Says Foiled Attempted Bomb Attack in Southern Russia

Law enforcement authorities said a man was planning to blow up a bus station on orders from the Islamic State jihadist group.
1 Min read

Russia Says Attack Foiled in South of Country – Agencies

The FSB claimed three people from "a Central Asian country" were plotting an attack a week after last Friday's massacre at a Moscow concert hall.
1 Min read