FSB Arrests ‘Pro-Ukrainian’ Azerbaijani National Accused of Planning Bomb Attacks

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday that it arrested a citizen of Azerbaijan accused of plotting attacks on law enforcement buildings in the southern Stavropol region on behalf of Ukraine.

The FSB claimed the man had joined an unidentified Ukrainian “terrorist organization” and conducted surveillance of potential targets in the cities of Stavropol and Yessentuki.

A video shared by state news agencies showed FSB agents arresting the man in broad daylight, then interrogating him as he confessed to preparing an explosive device. The man said he purchased bomb components and hid them in a field.

In a statement, the FSB claimed the man was planning to use his “skills acquired during service in the special forces of Azerbaijan’s armed forces.”

The highly formal language of the man’s confession suggested it may have been scripted. It was not immediately possible to verify the FSB’s claims or to determine whether the man spoke under duress.