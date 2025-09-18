FSB Says It Foiled Ukrainian Car Bomb Plot Against Defense Executive

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday that it arrested three people accused of trying to kill a defense industry executive with a car bomb in the city of St. Petersburg.

The three people, all Russian citizens, allegedly acted under the direction of a handler from what the FSB called a “Ukrainian terrorist organization” overseen by Kyiv’s military intelligence.

“Two of the detainees conducted surveillance of the target, carried out reconnaissance at his residence and passed the explosive device to the perpetrator from a cache set up in one of St. Petersburg’s cemeteries,” the law enforcement agency said.

Neither the defense executive nor the company he works for was identified in the FSB statement.