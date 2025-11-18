Shoigu Targeted in Alleged Ukrainian Assassination Plot, Pro-Kremlin Media Claim

The pro-Kremlin newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets claims to have identified Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu as the target of a foiled assassination plot that law enforcement authorities first released details about late last week.

Russia’s FSB security service said in a statement on Friday that a “high-ranking official” was targeted while visiting the grave of a family member at Troyekurovskoye Cemetery in Moscow. It did not reveal the official’s identity.

At the time, the FSB claimed its agents had discovered a hidden camera disguised as a flower vase near the grave, stating that it was used to monitor the movements of the high-ranking official.

Moskovsky Komsomolets, without specifying its sources, reported late Monday that the alleged target of the foiled assassination plot was Shoigu, who used to serve as Russia’s Defense Minister before being replaced by Kremlin economist Andrei Belousov in May 2024.

Senior State Duma lawmaker Andrei Kolesnik claimed the alleged plot against the Security Council chief was part of a wider campaign to destabilize Russia.

“Sergei Shoigu is an influential figure. The goal here is more about pressuring our country, our people, to try to sow panic,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials have not yet commented on the Moskovsky Komsomolets report.