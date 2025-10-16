Putin Signs Law Making It Easier to Prosecute ‘Foreign Agents’

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a law that makes it easier for authorities to bring criminal charges against individuals and organizations designated as “foreign agents,” further tightening restrictions on dissent in Russia.

Under the revisions, a single administrative violation of “foreign agent” regulations will now be enough for authorities to seek criminal prosecution. Previously, criminal charges could be pressed only after two administrative violations within a year.

Now, those labeled as “foreign agents” can face up to two years in prison for failing to meet reporting obligations or for other violations of the law regulating their activities.

Lawmakers proposed the changes in July, citing what they described as widespread noncompliance with existing rules. The new law is part of a broader effort to expand penalties and financial constraints on those designated as “foreign agents.”