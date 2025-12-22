Ukraine and Russia Repatriate Citizens in Humanitarian Exchange

Russia returned 60 Ukrainians to their home country last week, including people facing deportation and others with disabilities, Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said Monday.

Ukrainian officials had announced the return of their citizens last Tuesday, the same day the exchange took place.

Moskalkova, who said 15 Russian citizens were also repatriated from Ukraine, noted that the transfer took place at the border between Belarus and Ukraine.

According to her account, 45 of the Ukrainians had been held at temporary detention centers for foreigners and were facing deportation. They had requested to be sent to Ukraine, she said.

Another 15 were brought to safety from the Russian-occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine, a process Moskalkova said was complicated by shelling.