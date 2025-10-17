Russia to Introduce Standardized School Textbooks Promoting ‘Patriotism’ and ‘Traditional Values’

Russia is preparing to introduce textbooks for school language and literature classes aimed at promoting “patriotism” and “spiritual and moral values” among students, the authors of the new materials said Thursday at a Federation Council session.

Moscow has ramped up efforts to enforce its view of history and global politics in schools since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, introducing mandatory patriotic classes and rewriting history curricula to align with the Kremlin’s wartime narratives.

The Russian language textbook, now in its final stages of development, is designed to ensure “continuity” with other subjects like history, literature and social studies, said Yelena Yerokhina, head of the rhetoric and speech culture department at Moscow State Pedagogical University (MPGU), according to the exiled news outlet Agentsvo.

She said the goal of the project is not to train “linguistic theorists” but “literate citizens who care about preserving and developing the Russian language.”

“Our approach to teaching Russian is patriotic and nationally oriented,” Yerokhina added.