Russia Detains Head of ​​Prestigious Private University

The head of a prestigious private Russian university has been detained in connection with a fraud investigation targeting a former senior education official, the independent Meduza news site has reported.
Sergei Zuyev, rector of the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences, also known as Shaninka, was taken into custody Tuesday morning for questioning, Mezua said, citing two unnamed sources.
Zuyev’s detention is reported to be connected to an ongoing investigation into Marina Rakova, a former deputy education minister who was arrested last week on suspicion of embezzling 50 million rubles ($700,000) of state funds in 2019.
“Investigative procedures are currently being carried out with Zuyev as part of the Rakova case,” TASS quoted an unnamed official source as saying. “A procedural decision will be made after the interrogation.”
A spokesperson for the university told Meduza that it is cooperating with the investigation. The news site reported that authorities believe Rakova had allegedly lobbied for the allocation of state funds to go towards an education fund that then hired Shaninka as a subcontractor.
After her career in the public sector, Rakova served as vice president of Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank until her arrest last week when she was dismissed.
At least four others — including Rakova’s husband Artur Stetsenko, former Sberbank employees Yevgeny Zak and Maxim Inkin, as well as Kristina Kryuchkova, a professor at the Russian Presidential Academy of Public Administration — have also been named suspects in the case.
Critics, including Alexei Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol, said they fear Zuyev’s detention could represent a ramping up of pressure on academic freedom in Russia.
Shaninka was founded in 1995 as an experiment to launch British-style higher education in Russia. It offers programs in the humanities, law and social sciences, issuing joint diplomas with the University of Manchester. Shaninka alumni are reported to be among Russia’s highest-earning graduates.
Russia’s education authorities revoked Shaninka’s accreditation in 2018 after inspectors deemed it violated education standards. Critics slammed the move as an attempt to clamp down on one of the country’s last independent educational institutions. The university regained accreditation, which gives it the right to issue state diplomas, in 2020.