Russia Detains Head of ​​Prestigious Private University

The head of a prestigious private Russian university has been detained in connection with a fraud investigation targeting a former senior education official, the independent Meduza news site has reported.

Sergei Zuyev, rector of the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences, also known as Shaninka, was taken into custody Tuesday morning for questioning, Mezua said, citing two unnamed sources.

Zuyev’s detention is reported to be connected to an ongoing investigation into Marina Rakova, a former deputy education minister who was arrested last week on suspicion of embezzling 50 million rubles ($700,000) of state funds in 2019.

“Investigative procedures are currently being carried out with Zuyev as part of the Rakova case,” TASS quoted an unnamed official source as saying. “A procedural decision will be made after the interrogation.”

A spokesperson for the university told Meduza that it is cooperating with the investigation. The news site reported that authorities believe Rakova had allegedly lobbied for the allocation of state funds to go towards an education fund that then hired Shaninka as a subcontractor.