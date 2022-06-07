Top Russian University to Allot Places to Ukraine War Veterans' Children

Russia’s Higher School of Economics (HSE) will allocate 10% of its state-funded places to children of soldiers who served in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine starting this fall, the university rector said Tuesday.

“There are 3,800 state-funded places [in total]. Almost 400 children [of soldiers fighting in Ukraine] will enter the Higher School of Economics through this quota,” Nikita Anisimov told journalists.

The move comes after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree ordering HSE to make special concessions to the children of military personnel who took part in what the Kremlin calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Unlike other HSE applicants, the children of military personnel will not be required to take an entrance exam to enroll at the university, Anisimov said.