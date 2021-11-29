Russian Language Added to Central African Republic University Curriculum

Central African Republic universities will require students to study the Russian language, CAR media has reported as Bangui and Moscow continue to pursue activated military and economic cooperation.

President Faustin-Archange Touadéra ordered universities to make Russian compulsory instead of Spanish as soon as next year, the Corbeau News Centrafrique news website reported Friday.

Students will study Russian from the first year of undergraduate studies until the first and second year of postgraduate studies, which the outlet reports is longer than Spanish and Chinese language studies.

CAR’s higher education minister reportedly pledged to complete teacher training and curriculum development for Russian language studies by the 2022-23 academic year.

According to Corbeau News Centrafrique, the minister is expected to visit Moscow in January to discuss sending Russian-language instructors to CAR.