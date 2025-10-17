Polish Court Refuses Extradition of Nord Stream Sabotage Suspect

A Polish court on Friday refused a German extradition request for a Ukrainian man suspected of involvement in the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia with Europe.

The Warsaw judge said the German request "does not merit being taken into consideration" and ordered the Ukrainian released.

The decision comes days after Italy's top court made a similar ruling, refusing to extradite another Ukrainian suspect to Germany over the incident.

The long controversial Nord Stream pipelines that had shipped Russian gas to Europe for years were damaged by huge blasts just months after Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"Case closed," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X, welcoming the decision.

The suspect arrested in a Warsaw suburb on Sept. 30, identified as Volodymyr Z. and said to be a diving instructor, had been sought by Berlin under a European arrest warrant.