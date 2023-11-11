Senior Ukrainian Military Officer Organized Nord Stream Attack – Washington Post

A senior Ukrainian military officer with intelligence ties coordinated the sabotage attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, The Washington Post and Der Spiegel reported Saturday, citing anonymous Ukrainian and European officials, as well as other people familiar with the operation.

Moscow and Kyiv’s Western allies have traded blame over the subsea blasts that ruptured Nord Streams 1 and 2 — gas arteries between Russia and Europe via the Baltic Sea — seven months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The officer’s role provides the most direct evidence to date tying Ukraine’s military and security leadership” to the mysterious September 2022 attack, The Washington Post said.

Colonel Roman Chervinsky, 48, who served in Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, was the “coordinator” of the Nord Stream operation, The Washington Post cited individuals with knowledge of his role as saying.

Chervinsky was reported to have managed logistics and support for a team of six people that rented a sailboat under false identities and used deep-sea diving equipment to place explosive charges on the gas pipelines.

According to The Washington Post, Chervinsky took orders from more senior Ukrainian officials who themselves reported to General Valery Zaluzhny, the head of the Ukrainian military.

Chervinsky denied having any role through his lawyer, and spokespeople for the Ukrainian government did not respond to questions about Chervinsky’s participation.