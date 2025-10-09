Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fires at Energy Sites in Volgograd Region

Fires broke out at energy sites in the southern Volgograd region overnight Thursday, following what officials described as a “large-scale” Ukrainian drone attack.

Volgograd region Governor Andrei Bocharov said air defense systems repelled the drones, adding that debris from downed aircraft ignited fires at multiple energy facilities, including a centralized heating plant in the Kotovsky district.

The Kotovsky district is also home to the Lukoil-Korobkovsky gas processing plant, which processes roughly 450 million cubic meters of gas per year.

Local residents told the Telegram news channel Astra that there was a fire at the Korobovsky plant several hours after Bocharov’s statement.

Andriy Kovalenko, who heads the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's anti-disinformation center, appeared to confirm the attack in a Thursday morning Telegram post saying that drones had struck the Lukoil-Korobkovsky facility.

NASA’s satellite fire monitoring system showed active fires at the Korobovsky plant and a nearby location, which Astra identified as the Transneft-Privolga’s Yefimovka oil pumping station.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed nine of the 19 Ukrainian drones over the Volgograd region overnight.