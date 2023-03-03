Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Conscripts Who Complained to Putin Wiped Out in Battle

Mobilized men attending an Irkutsk conscription office in September 2022. Alexei Kushnirenko / TASS

Nearly all the Irkutsk region conscripts whose video appeals to President Vladimir Putin decrying their lack of training made headlines last February are believed to have died in Ukraine’s Donetsk region on March 1, the Sibir.Realii website reported on Friday.

The unit’s members came to prominence in February 2022, when its recently mobilized reservists made three video appeals to the Russian president complaining of being made subordinate to officers from the Donetsk People’s Republic, a self-proclaimed separatist entity whose territory was annexed by Russia in February 2022. 

The men also complained of being sent to storm Ukrainian positions with insufficient training and a total lack of military intelligence. They claimed they had been warned they would be shot if they refused to follow orders. 

Sibir.Realii reported on Friday that only a few unit members are still alive, with much of the regiment being wiped out after being ordered to storm a fortified area in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Wednesday.

While a few fighters apparently survived the mission with injuries, the unit's other servicemen, who are currently listed as missing are believed to have been killed, according to their relatives, Sibir.Realii said.

"My [husband] called back — [he] has a shrapnel [wound], in the hospital. He says there is nothing left of the regiment. Only two wounded are known [to have survived] so far, the rest are either dead or were left there in a difficult situation," the wife of one of the conscripts told Sibir.Realii.

She claimed her wounded husband had already been told he would be sent back to the front line again in a week.

After the conscripts’ three public appeals last year, the Irkutsk regional governor, Igor Kobzev, himself a general and a former deputy head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, promised they would be reassigned to other duties.

At a meeting with mothers of dead soldiers in Irkutsk in November, Kobzev made headlines once again when he said that the women’s sons belonged to the state rather than to their families.

Read more about: Mobilization , Ukraine war

Read more

brain drain

Moscow Says 100K IT Specialists Have Left Russia This Year

Around 100,000 IT specialists have left Russia this year, an official said Tuesday, following the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine...
receding danger

Russians Who Fled Military Draft Return Home as Panic Fades

Draft-age men who left Russia in fear of being sent to fight in Ukraine are returning home after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an end to the...
suspicion reigns

‘I Don’t Trust What They Say’: Russian Draft Dodgers Stay in Hiding Even as Putin Announces Mobilization’s End

Nikita moved to his family’s summer cottage outside the Russian capital to lie low after President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial&rdquo...
off the hook

Charges Dropped in Russia’s First Criminal Draft-Dodging Case

Prosecutors in the southern Russian city of Penza dropped all charges in what would have been the first criminal case for evading Moscow’s &ldquo...