Slain Russian Soldiers ‘Belong to the State,’ Siberian Governor Tells Mothers

Russian soldiers who die in combat in Ukraine “belong to the state,” a regional governor said at a meeting with the mothers of fallen troops Thursday.

The blunt comments from Igor Kobzev, the head of the Irkutsk region in southeast Siberia, come as the Russian military officially acknowledges fewer than 6,000 casualties despite suffering major setbacks in its nine-month invasion.

Quoting his own mother's words to him when he enrolled in a military academy, Kobzev, 56, said:

“From now on you don’t belong to me, you belong to the state, the homeland.”

“With honor and great understanding, I hand over an 18-year-old boy into service in the Armed Forces and you’re becoming a person of the state.”