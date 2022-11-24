Russian Soldiers' Mothers Accuse Putin of Avoiding Them

The relatives of Russian servicemen fighting in Ukraine have accused President Vladimir Putin of avoiding them after they were not invited to a meeting between the Kremlin chief and soldiers’ families reportedly set to take place on Friday.

Instead, family members, who also claim to have been tailed by Russian security services in recent days, have accused Putin of ignoring their concerns, claiming that Friday’s meeting would likely be attended by handpicked representatives and Kremlin plants.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich, are you a man or what? Do you have the courage to look us in the eye, not with hand-picked women and mothers in your pocket, but with real women, who have traveled from various cities here to meet with you?” Olga Tsukanova, the president of Russia’s Council of Wives and Mothers, asked in a video message posted on Telegram.



Groups advocating for soldiers and their families have grown increasingly vocal since the Kremlin’s September announcement of a “partial” mobilization drive that saw thousands of men drafted into the Russian army.

“This is a very difficult time,” said Valentina Melnikova, the secretary of Russia’s Committee of Soldiers’ Mothers. “We’ve never had thousands of requests for help in a week before.”

But rather than having their calls answered, soldiers' rights groups claim to have been shut out as well as harassed by the Russian authorities.

“Today, from morning until late in the evening, we were followed. They just put on masks to hide their faces. And, seeing the camera in our hands, they turned their backs and left,” wrote another group, the Council of Mothers and Wives, in a social media post.

“This can only be the work of the secret services. Is that what they get paid for?” the post added.

