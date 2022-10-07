Support The Moscow Times!
Charges Dropped in Russia’s First Criminal Draft-Dodging Case

Mobilized men at an assembly point. Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency

Prosecutors in the southern Russian city of Penza dropped all charges in what would have been the first criminal case for evading Moscow’s “partial” mobilization, human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov said Friday.

“The Prosecutor's Office…recognized the decision to initiate [criminal] proceedings as illegal,” Chikov wrote on his Telegram channel. “The suspect received the right to rehabilitation.” 

The criminal case had been initiated against a 32-year-old man who allegedly refused to sign papers summoning him to the local conscript office and was subsequently detained by OMON riot police officers. 

The suspect spent 48 hours in police custody and will be entitled for “compensation” for the unlawful detention, according to Chikov. 

If convicted, the man would have faced a fine of up to 200,000 rubles ($3,407) or up to two years in prison.

The investigation said it intends to appeal the decision of the Prosecutor's Office and reopen the case, according to lawyer Chikov.

Read more

inconsistent call-up

Poorer Russian Regions Conscripting More Soldiers, Investigation Says

Russian regions experiencing the highest rates of poverty have mobilized the largest share of conscripts to be sent to fight in Ukraine, according to a...
Moral Dilemma

Georgia Struggles With Latest Wave of Russian Arrivals

A new piece of street art in a Tbilisi underpass is a play on the classic Soviet "The Motherland Calls" poster from World War II. But instead of holding...
various causes

At Least 6 Russian Military Recruits Die Amid Mobilization – Reports

At least six newly mobilized Russian soldiers have died since the start of the country’s “partial” mobilization for the war in Ukraine...
rectifying mistakes

Russian Regions Walk Back Ad Hoc Mobilization After Putin Scolding

Several regional heads in southern Russia have reported taking measures to improve their regions' draft efforts after President Vladimir Putin reprimanded...