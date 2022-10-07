Charges Dropped in Russia’s First Criminal Draft-Dodging Case

Prosecutors in the southern Russian city of Penza dropped all charges in what would have been the first criminal case for evading Moscow’s “partial” mobilization, human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov said Friday. “The Prosecutor's Office…recognized the decision to initiate [criminal] proceedings as illegal,” Chikov wrote on his Telegram channel. “The suspect received the right to rehabilitation.”

The criminal case had been initiated against a 32-year-old man who allegedly refused to sign papers summoning him to the local conscript office and was subsequently detained by OMON riot police officers.