Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Opens First Criminal Draft-Dodging Case

Updated:
Russian military service card. Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency

The first criminal case for evading mobilization opened in the southern Russian city of Penza on Wednesday, human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov wrote on his Telegram channel. 

The case centers on a 32-year-old man who allegedly refused to sign a summons to the local conscript office and was subsequently detained by the OMON, a special police force commonly described as the riot police.

The man, who has now been in detention for two days, faces a fine of up to 200,000 rubles ($3,407) or up to two years in prison if convicted.

According to Chikov, the case was brought under a criminal law that applies only to citizens who evade standard military conscription rather than mobilization. 

The suspect’s lawyer has filed a petition for the termination of the criminal prosecution.

Read more about: Mobilization , Ukraine war

Read more

various causes

At Least 6 Russian Military Recruits Die Amid Mobilization – Reports

At least six newly mobilized Russian soldiers have died since the start of the country’s “partial” mobilization for the war in Ukraine...
rectifying mistakes

Russian Regions Walk Back Ad Hoc Mobilization After Putin Scolding

Several regional heads in southern Russia have reported taking measures to improve their regions' draft efforts after President Vladimir Putin reprimanded...
mobilization underway

Russia to Send Conscripts to Ukraine With Little Training, Old Equipment

“We were officially told there would be no training before we are sent to the war zone,” a newly mobilized Russian soldier says in a short...
Disproportionate levies

Ethnic Minorities Hit Hardest By Russia’s Mobilization, Activists Say

Just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization for the war in Ukraine last week, a family in Russia’s majority-Buddhist...