Dozens of Recently Mobilized Russian Conscripts Surrender in Luhansk

Dozens of recently mobilized Russian soldiers who surrendered to Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk region have been decrying their conditions and lack of training according to unverified video footage circulating on social media.

At least 21 soldiers — most of them hailing from Moscow and the surrounding Moscow region — were captured by Ukrainian forces near the city of Svatove, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko announced in a Telegram post on Monday.

"[The Russians] are firing on their own [troops] …We sat [in the trenches] for three days and our own [comrades] were shelling us," one of the surrendering conscripts can be heard saying in a video posted by Gerashchenko.

"You will be cannon fodder," said another soldier addressing fellow mobilized Russians.