First Criminal Case Opened Against Russian Conscripts Refusing to Fight

The first criminal case against conscripted soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine has opened in Russia, according to footage circulating on social media over the weekend.

The video shows two soldiers who allegedly refused to go to the frontlines being pulled out of a lineup by military police, according to the Veteran's Notes Telegram channel. Under Russian law, they face up to three years in jail if they are found guilty of refusing to follow orders.



Tatyana Degtyareva confirmed Sunday to Polygon.Media that her husband Yuri Degtyarev, who was seen in the video, had refused to be deployed as "cannon fodder" on the front lines.

After being called up in September, Degtyarev was sent to Luhansk in eastern Ukraine with "no combat experience" and "no proper military training," Degtyareva told Polygon.Media.

Degtyarev’s unit decided to retreat after coming under fire from the Ukrainian military in the Luhansk region, his wife said. According to Degtyareva, her husband was detained last week at a military base in Russia’s Belgorod region.

"This incident appears to have a demonstrative effect," military lawyer Maxim Grebenuk told The Moscow Times, adding that there had been "no need" to detain soldiers at the military base.