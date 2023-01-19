Russian Troops Claim Commander Threatened ‘Desertion’ Case After Retreat

Prosecutors in the Yaroslavl region are reviewing claims made by mobilized Russian soldiers in Ukraine that their superiors ordered them to retreat and then later threatened them with criminal prosecution for desertion, local media reported on Wednesday.

In a video address shared with the pro-war ProGorod news website, around two dozen men in military fatigues said their company commander had ordered a retreat when their unit came under mortar and tank fire, despite the troops having damaged weapons and lacking any cover.

“Now they want to accuse us of desertion because the company commander says he didn’t give the order,” one of the soldiers said.