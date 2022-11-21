Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Kremlin Denies Second Mobilization Wave Being Considered

Updated:
Mobilized citizens in Moscow. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday denied the Kremlin was considering a second wave of mobilization to further bolster Russian forces in Ukraine.

"There are no discussions about that," Peskov told reporters in a call, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

The Kremlin denial of another round of mobilization came amid increasing speculation that Moscow may be readying another recruitment drive in an attempt to redress Russia’s shortage of manpower in Ukraine. 

In recent days, opposition politicians, military analysts and even some of Russia’s pro-war bloggers have been suggesting that a second wave of mobilization could be on the cards.

"There is no doubt that a new wave of mobilization will begin in mid-January," wrote Kirill Goncharov, the deputy head of the Moscow branch of the liberal Yabloko party on Telegram.

"They are still sending out call-up papers, they are still preventing people from leaving the country," Goncharov told The Moscow Times on Monday. 

While Peskov denied any discussion in the Kremlin of a second mobilization drive, he did not completely rule out the possibility of Russia calling up additional men to fight in Ukraine. 

"I cannot speak for the Ministry of Defense. There are no discussions on this matter in the Kremlin," Peskov said during the press call. 

A "partial mobilization" drive across Russia in September saw the call-up of an estimated 300,000 men to the armed forces. 

Mark Galeotti, an expert on Russian security at the London-based consultancy Mayak Intelligence, described a fresh mobilization drive as "highly unlikely" for now, adding that the military was "having huge problems properly managing the first wave and is busy trying to arm, equip and minimally train 150,000 or so to form units able to be operational come spring."

An estimated 259 called-up servicemen are believed to have died either in training camps in Russia or in subsequent fighting on the frontlines in Ukraine, according to independent Russian news outlet MediaZona, which has been using open source data to track Russia’s dead in the conflict. 

"The level of anxiety across Russian society won't permit the Kremlin to undertake a second wave of mobilization," Andrei Kolesnikov, an expert on Russian domestic politics at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told The Moscow Times. 

However, as Russia continues to suffer battlefield setbacks at the hands of the Ukrainian military, Kolesnikov warned that nothing could be ruled out in 2023. 

"Everything depends on Putin's mood at the start of next year," he added.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Mobilization

Read more

suspicion reigns

‘I Don’t Trust What They Say’: Russian Draft Dodgers Stay in Hiding Even as Putin Announces Mobilization’s End

Nikita moved to his family’s summer cottage outside the Russian capital to lie low after President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial&rdquo...
free to leave

Russia Closes Mobilization Screening Checkpoint at Georgia Border

Russian military authorities will end their screenings of men looking to cross into Georgia or its breakaway region of South Ossetia, Interfax reported ...
No escape

Russian Authorities Resort to Raiding Hotels to Catch Draft Dodgers

The Russian authorities have resorted to raiding hostels and hotels in search of men who may be eligible for military service as part of the country's...
off the hook

Charges Dropped in Russia’s First Criminal Draft-Dodging Case

Prosecutors in the southern Russian city of Penza dropped all charges in what would have been the first criminal case for evading Moscow’s &ldquo...