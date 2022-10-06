Georgia Struggles With Latest Wave of Russian Arrivals

A new piece of street art in a Tbilisi underpass is a play on the classic Soviet "The Motherland Calls" poster from World War II. But instead of holding the military oath as in the original, the woman is clutching a Georgian khinkali dumpling. And instead of the patriotic slogan, the caption now reads, "Hurry, or it will get cold."

As thousands more Russians again pour into Georgia – this time, escaping their country’s mass military mobilization for the war in Ukraine – Georgians are greeting them with characteristic irony.

The humor, though, has been mixed with more emotions as Georgians struggle to come to terms with how to think about the influx, let alone what to do about it.

As a country that has suffered much at the hands of Moscow, and today remains in open conflict with the Kremlin, Georgia has struggled to figure out what to call these new arrivals; attempts have ranged from "refugees" and "deserters" to "tourists" or "occupiers." And the phenomenon of their arrival is also imagined variously, from a security issue to an ethical responsibility to a moral dilemma.

"It would be wrong for us to close the border to Russians," prominent TV anchor Merab Metreveli wrote on Facebook, arguing that if Georgians were faced with similar circumstances, they also would be trying to flee. "But it would be also wrong to let in everybody in an uncontrolled way. What is the way out?" he asked.

The first instinct of Georgia’s government, though, was not to define things at all.

"These people, ethnic Russians, have been arriving in Georgia for years. Does it have to become a problem now?" Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri told reporters on Sept. 27.

As public concern mounted, however, ignoring the problem was no longer viable and the authorities have begun to offer more data and clarity on the issue.

Official numbers released at the end of September showed a sharp rise in Russians entering the country following the mobilization announcement on Sept. 21, with a net of 5,000-6,000 entering daily during the following week.

By Sept. 30, though, the numbers had returned to normal. That was attributable at least in part to the fact that officials in North Ossetia, the Russian republic on the one border crossing with Georgia, on Sept. 28 reported halting in-bound car traffic and tightening restrictions on men subject to mobilization trying to leave the country.