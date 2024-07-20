Two Killed in Overnight Strikes on Ukraine

At least two people were killed and four wounded in a Russian airstrike overnight on Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, the regional prosecutor said Saturday.

"Around 3:15 in the morning the enemy launched a missile attack on the town of Barvinkove, in Izyum district," the prosecutor said in a statement.

The prosecuted said two men aged 48 and 69 had been killed around 50 buildings were damaged in the bombardment, apparently by three Russian Iskander missiles.

Another strike hit an agricultural business in the village of Oleksiivka, it said, though there were no reported casualties.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been urging his nation's allies to step up air defense support to be able to intercept Russian missiles and drones raining down daily on the country over nearly 30 months of conflict.

The death toll in a Russian strike Friday on a playground in the southern city of Mykolaiv rose to four, including one child, with 24 injured, the local mayor Oleksander Senkevitch posted on Telegram.