Kyiv Says Halted Russian Advance in Some Areas of Ukraine's Kharkiv Region

The Ukrainian military said Thursday that it had halted a Russian advance in some parts of the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Moscow's troops launched a new offensive nearly a week ago.
"The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains complicated but is evolving in a dynamic manner," a military spokesman said.
"Our defense forces have partially stabilized the situation. The advance of the enemy in certain zones and localities has been halted," he added.
The spokesman said Russian forces were "always trying to create conditions for new advances" and added that Kyiv's troops were "trying to stabilize the situation, inflict damage and prevent the enemy from gaining ground."
The Russian advances on two fronts underscore the acute ammunition and manpower shortages crippling the Ukrainian military, which have paved the way for the Kremlin's army to eat away at the country's territory.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.