Kyiv Says Halted Russian Advance in Some Areas of Ukraine's Kharkiv Region

The Ukrainian military said Thursday that it had halted a Russian advance in some parts of the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Moscow's troops launched a new offensive nearly a week ago.

"The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains complicated but is evolving in a dynamic manner," a military spokesman said.

"Our defense forces have partially stabilized the situation. The advance of the enemy in certain zones and localities has been halted," he added.

The spokesman said Russian forces were "always trying to create conditions for new advances" and added that Kyiv's troops were "trying to stabilize the situation, inflict damage and prevent the enemy from gaining ground."

The Russian advances on two fronts underscore the acute ammunition and manpower shortages crippling the Ukrainian military, which have paved the way for the Kremlin's army to eat away at the country's territory.