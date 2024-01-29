Ukraine Denies Russia Captured Village in Kharkiv Region

Ukraine on Monday rejected Moscow's claim that it had captured a village in the northeastern part of the country.
The Russian army said Monday it had "liberated" the small village of Tabaivka, located in northeastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
Tabaivka lies near the border with the partially occupied Lugansk region and had a pre-war population of 34 people, according to Ukrainian media.
Ukraine's army refuted the claim, saying battles around the village were ongoing.
"The enemy claims that it has captured Tabaivka. This is not true," army spokesman Volodymyr Fityo said on television.
"As of now, hostilities are continuing near this settlement."
He nonetheless said Moscow was "trying to advance in all directions."
For months, Russia has attempted to make advances into the Kharkiv region, where its forces were pushed back by the Ukrainian army at the start of the invasion.
It has launched aerial attacks on the regional capital of Kharkiv several times over the past month, killing 11 people there in an attack last week.