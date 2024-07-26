Determined to Stay: The Lives of Ukrainian Civilians on the Kharkiv Front

KHARKIV REGION, Ukraine — An old green Soviet Lada speeds along a dirt road, skidding as it races forward. Behind the car, thick black smoke billows into the July sky. A Grad missile has just struck a small village in the Kharkiv region, less than 6 miles from the front lines. Oleksiy, 65, is cultivating his vegetable garden just a hundred meters away. With a bright smile on his face, he seems unfazed. Natives of the village, Oleksiy and his wife Luba spent nearly six months under Russian occupation at the start of the war before their village was liberated by Ukrainian forces during the June 2022 counteroffensive. Life in the region had almost returned to normal after the Ukrainian victory. However, last May, Russian forces launched a new offensive in the area, once again threatening the village, which has become a rear base for the Ukrainian armed forces. Nearly deserted since the start of the war, the village's clay houses are now occupied by Ukrainian soldiers who use them as "safe houses" between missions on the Kharkiv front.

Between cigarettes, a soldier talks with Oleksiy about news from the battlefield. Ukrainian forces have stabilized the line in the Liptsy and Vovchansk sectors, but villages behind the combat zone continue to be targeted by artillery, drones and Grad missiles. “We don’t know how long we will hold the front,” explains the soldier. “For now we stabilized it, but anything can happen.” Oleksiy is aware of this. The war is precarious, and the front could collapse overnight. Staying despite fear Despite the risk of Russian forces returning and frequent shelling, Oleksiy is determined to stay. "Why should I leave? This is my home, my land, my village, and my garden. Yes, the front is close, just a few kilometers away, but the situation is much better than when the Russians were here." Just 7 miles from Stary Saltiv, a key Russian logistics hub during the June 2022 Battle of Kharkiv, the village saw intense fighting during the first six months of the war. "Russian planes flew over our farm, and Russian tanks often passed through the village. We were frequently bombarded," Oleksiy recalls, pointing to the rusted, shrapnel-riddled turquoise gate of his farm. "We spent most of that time hiding in our cellar, eating the preserves we had stocked up on during the summer." Since the village's liberation, life has almost returned to normal for Oleksiy and his wife. "I'm retired," the 60-year-old explains. "I worked at a nearby factory most of my life and retired not long ago. But my pension isn't enough to live on, so we continue working our fields and make even more reserves in case the Russians return," he adds with a laugh.

Nicolas Cleuet for Le Pictorium