EU Agrees to New Ukraine Loan, But Russian Asset Plan Fails

EU leaders agreed Friday to provide Ukraine with a loan of 90 billion euros ($105 billion) to stabilize the war-torn country’s finances, but failed to reach consensus on a more ambitious plan to use frozen Russian assets to fund additional aid.

The agreement, reached after overnight talks at a summit in Brussels, offers Kyiv a critical financial lifeline as U.S. President Trump presses for a rapid end to end Russia’s nearly four-year war against Ukraine.

“Today’s decision will provide Ukraine with the necessary means to defend itself and to support the Ukrainian people,” European Council President Antonio Costa said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X that the deal “is significant support that truly strengthens our resilience,” adding: “It is important that Russian assets remain immobilized and that Ukraine has received a financial security guarantee for the coming years.”

Officials in Moscow reacted favorably to the news. The Kremlin’s top economic negotiator Kirill Dmitriev wrote in a post on Telegram that the EU had failed to “illegitimately use Russian assets to finance Ukraine,” adding that “for the time being, the law and common sense have won a victory.”