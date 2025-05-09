EU Pledges $1.1Bln From Frozen Russian Assets to Ukrainian Arms Industry

The European Union on Friday pledged to allocate 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s defense industry.
Brussels has ramped up efforts to bolster aid for Kyiv following the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticized American support for Ukraine.
“We have just made available 1 billion euros for the Ukrainian defense industry so that Ukraine can better defend itself,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said during a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
“This funding will directly support Ukrainian defense companies and secure additional military aid over the coming months, which are critical,” she added.
Western nations froze around $300 billion in Russian central bank assets — mostly held in Europe — after Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The EU plans to use interest accrued on those frozen assets to fund Ukrainian defense efforts, a move Russia has condemned as theft.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.