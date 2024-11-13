Ukraine Cannot Trademark Phrase ‘Russian Warship, Go F*** Yourself,’ EU Court Says

An EU court ruled Wednesday that Ukraine cannot trademark the phrase “Russian warship, go f*** yourself,” ending a two-year dispute over intellectual property rights to the viral slogan.

Ukraine’s border guard service filed a trademark application on March 16, 2022, three weeks after a Ukrainian soldier uttered the defiant phrase during a radio exchange with a Russian warship on the first day of Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

Kyiv argues it should hold sole authorship of the phrase — which became a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance against invading Russian forces — to prevent others from profiting from the various commercial products that feature it.

The European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in Spain had previously rejected the Ukrainian border guard service’s application, claiming the trademark uses “vulgar language with an insulting sexual connotation” and would constitute immoral war profiteering.