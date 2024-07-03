Anti-Kremlin Protester Jailed for 'Russian Warship, Go F**k Yourself' Tattoo

A Russian anti-government protester has been jailed and fined for violating wartime censorship laws with his tattoo of the viral phrase “Russian warship, go f**k yourself,” media reported Tuesday.

Authorities detained Stepan Zimin after pro-war bloggers published a video of him with the tattoo, which bears the phrase that became a rallying cry for Ukrainian resistance against Russia’s invasion.

Zimin was charged with petty hooliganism and “discrediting the Russian military,” both misdemeanor offenses.