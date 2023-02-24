Anti-War Russians Detained at Muted Anniversary Protests

Dozens of Russians have been detained for staging anti-war pickets and other acts of remembrance across the country, as Feb. 24 marks exactly one year since the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Mass anti-war protests are effectively outlawed under legislation passed in the wake of the invasion last year, and most prominent opposition activists have fled abroad in fear of being prosecuted.

In Moscow, police detained at least four activists at the statue of Ukrainian poet Lesya Ukrainka, the independent police-monitoring group OVD-Info said.

Police in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg detained seven activists who had come to lay flowers at the statue of Ukrainian national poet Taras Shevchenko.

Anti-war activist Yelena Osipova, a 77-year-old pensioner, was detained while staging a solo picket with signs reading "No to war" and "Putin is war" in front of St. Petersburg's Kazan Cathedral.